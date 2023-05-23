Black Stone Cherry announce run of intimate UK dates and in-store appearances

Black Stone Cherry have announced an eight-date tour of The UK and Ireland to celebrate the launch of their recently announced album Screamin’ At The Sky. The run of intimate shows will commence at the Limelight in Belfast on September 26, and wrap up at Saint Luke's in Glasgow on October 9 (full dates below). The album is scheduled for release on September 29.

“UK, we just can’t stay away from you for long!" exclaim the band. "We are beyond thrilled to return this September to celebrate the release of our brand new album, Screamin’ At The Sky with you and play some super badass intimate shows.

"We love the opportunity to step on to any stage, and these shows will certainly be ones to remember. Up close. Personal. Old school. We absolutely cannot freakin’ wait!"

Tour tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday from the Black Stone Cherry website, with O2 and artist pre-sales available from 10am today (May 24).

The band have also announced a run of in-store signing sessions to coincide with the shows. Tickets to these events include album pre-orders and guaranteed entry to meet the band, and also go on sale at 10am today. Dates and ticket links below.

May 26: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OH

May 27: Maryville The Shed, TN *

Jun 03: Marietta Adelphia Music Hall, OH

Jun 04: Virginia Beach 17th Street Beach Stage, VA

Jun 10: La Crosse Copeland Park, WI ^

Jun 15: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

Jun 16: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN

Jun 17: Logansport Riverside Park, IN

Jun 24: Columbus York Field, GA

Jun 30: Prospect The Big Butler State Fair, PA

Jul 14: Prior Lake Lakefront Music Fest, MN

Jul 30: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Aug 12: Dubuque Q Casino, IA #

Aug 18: Imperial Chase County Fair, NE

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 02: Ozawkie Abate of Kansas National Labor Day Rally, KS

Sep 26: Belfast Limelight, UK

Sep 27: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Sep 29: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 30: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Oct 02: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Oct 05: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Oct 06: Glasgow Saint Luke's, UK

* w/Ayron Jones

^ w/Theory of a Deadman and Saint Asonia

# w/Halestorm

Black Stone Cherry in-store appearances

Sep 26: Belfast HMV [Tickets]

Sep 29: London Rough Trade East [Tickets]

Sep 30: Sheffield HMV [Tickets]

Oct 01: Birmingham HMV Vault [Tickets]

Oct 02: Nottingham Rough Trade [Tickets]

Oct 03: Manchester HMV [Tickets]

Oct 05: Bristol Rough Trade [Tickets]

Oct 06: Glasgow HMV [Tickets]