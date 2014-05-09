Black Star Riders for UK tour

Black Star Riders have confirmed a UK tour in July, set around their headline appearance at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales.

The Thin Lizzy offshoot band will play seven additional shows before gearing up to start work on their second album with producer Joe Elliott.

BSR frontman Ricky Warwick has a track record of working with the Def Leppard singer and engineer Ronan McHugh. Warwick recently said: “Joe and I have been friends for years. He and Ronan did a great job in the Thin Lizzy reissues a couple of years ago. It’s great to have the dream team back together – and it’s great to play in the UK again just before we head into the studio.”

Recording sessions for the follow-up to 2013 debut All Hell Breaks Loose are set to commence in October.

BSR UK shows

Jul 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Jul 19: Steelhouse festival, Ebbw Vale

Jul 20: Brighton Concorde 2

Jul 22: Northampton Roadmenders

Jul 23: Leicester Academy

Jul 24: Guilford G Live

Aug 06: Buckley Tivoli

Aug 07: Birmingham Asylum