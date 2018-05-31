Black Star Riders duo line up Sonic Acoustic Attack UK tour

Black Star Riders duo Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson have announced that they’ll tour across the UK later this year on the Sonic Acoustic Attack tour.

The pair will perform material by Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty, Alice Cooper and Brother Cane, with the shows also featuring spoken word segments.

Warwick tells Planet Rock: “Two hours-plus of acoustic carnage and mayhem with brother Johnson? Who’d have thought bits of wood with wires could be so sonically invigorating? Well you’re about to find out.”

Johnson adds: “Ricky has inspired my musical efforts in so many ways and we have become best mates. These Warwick Johnson performances always showcase our respect for each other and our love of music. And it’s a great night out!”

The shows will get under way at Stoke’s Eleven on September 25 and wrap up with a performance at Bannerman’s in Edinburgh on October 14.

Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson’s Sonic Acoustic Attack UK tour

Sep 25: Stoke Eleven

Sep 26: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

Sep 27: Kendal Bootleggers

Sep 28: Grimsby Yardbirds

Sep 29: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Sep 30: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 01: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 02: London Dingwalls

Oct 03: Evesham The Iron Road

Oct 04: Nuneaton The Queen’s Hall

Oct 05: Sheffield The Foundry

Oct 07: Bournemouth Zephyr

Oct 09: Manchester Night People

Oct 10: Newcastle Cluny 2

Oct 11: Belfast The Limelight 2

Oct 12: Glasgow Audio

Oct 13: Dundee Church

Oct 14: Edinburgh Bannerman’s Bar