Former April Wine bassist Steve Lang dies at 67

Former April Wine bassist Steve Lang has died at the age of 67.

The news was confirmed by the Canadian band’s longtime vocalist and guitarist Myles Goodwyn. Lang had reportedly been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Goodwyn says in a statement: “My dear friend Steve Lang passed away this weekend. Steve played bass with April Wine for years and his musicianship was exceptional.

“Steve was a very intelligent guy that used his smarts to do well in the music industry as a player and writer, and later, in the world of finance.

“He was a nice man – a real gentleman. The last conversation I had with Steve was wonderful, I’m so happy that we had the chance to have had it.”

He adds: “My condolences go out to his family. He will sadly be missed by his friends and by fans everywhere.

Lang was brought into the band to replace Jim Clench in 1975 and played on seven April Wine albums: 1976’s The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy, 1977’s Forever For Now, 1978’s First Glance, 1979’s Harder… Faster, 1981’s The Nature Of The Beast, 1982’s Power Play and 1984’s Animal Grace.

Lang was part of the April Wine lineup that played the inaugural Monsters Of Rock festival, at Castle Donington in 1980, which also featured Touch, Riot, Saxon, Scorpions, Judas Priest and Rainbow.

