Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi to appear on Robbie Williams’ new rock album

Robbie Williams is making a rock album that features venerated Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

The former Take That singer’s drummer and musical director, Karl Brazil, reveals the team-up on a new episode of the Percussion Discussion podcast. “He’s got an album to follow that we’ve been working on,” Brazil says of Williams (via NME). “He’s working with various people, but I’ve been fortunate enough to do some songs with him.”

Brazil adds that a song called Rocket featuring Iommi will make the album. He calls the track “great” and “a rocker and really cool”. “Tony has done his thing on it,” he continues.

The drummer talks further about the album in general, which will also feature Supergrass singer/guitarist Gaz Coombes, saying: “It’s predominantly a guitar record, a bit of a throwback to his old ’90s sound but mixed with a bit of modern day pop as well. Let’s face it, [Williams] can do what he wants can’t he?!”

Since Black Sabbath retired in 2017, Iommi has been in a number of star collaborations. He recently teamed with System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian and Gibson Guitars CEO Cesar Gueikian on a song called Deconstruction. In 2022, he appeared on Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne’s solo album Patient Number 9, playing guitar on the tracks No Escape From Now and Degradation Rules. Degradation Rules won the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance in 2023.

Iommi has recently been caught in discussions about a potential reunion of Black Sabbath’s original lineup. Osbourne made his wishes for one last Sabbath show known on a podcast in May. Shortly after, in an interview with Eddie Trunk, Iommi called a Sabbath comeback “a nice idea”. Original bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward later announced their interest as well.

Iommi will reissue the two solo albums he recorded with former Deep Purple singer/bassist Glenn Hughes, 1996 The Dep Sessions (2004) and Fused (2005), next month.