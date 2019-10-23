Black Sabbath, Radiohead, Nick Cave and more set for Peaky Blinders soundtrack

Since it premiered in 2013, BBC TV crime drama Peaky Blinders has been captivating audiences and has gone on to critical acclaim, scooping a BAFTA in the process.

It’s now been revealed that the official soundtrack to accompany the series is to be released on November 11 on 2CD, 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

The collection brings together artists including Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Joy Division, Radiohead, Idles, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Royal Blood, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and PJ Harvey.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who was the driving force in highlighting the importance of music in the show, says: “The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time. It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack.

“I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”

The soundtrack also includes PJ Harvey's version of the theme song Red Right Hand – which was originally performed by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.

Also on November 11, the Peaky Blinders box set featuring Series 1-5 will be released on DVD and Blu-ray. Find pre-order details below.

Peaky Blinders Official Soundtrack

Peaky Blinders Official Soundtrack

CD1

1. Tommy: “It’s Not A Good Idea”

2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand

3. The White Stripes - St James Infirmary Blues

4. Truce - From Peaky Blinders Series 1

5. Tommy: “Right I Have Bought You Hear Today”

6. Dan Auerbach - The Prowl

7. Polly: “There’s Only One Thing”

8. Jack White - Love Is Blindness

9. PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love

10. Alfie: “I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things”

11. Black Rebel Motorcycle - River Styx

12. Post Irish Meeting - From Peaky Blinders Series 2

13. PJ Harvey - Red Right Hand

14. Laura Marling - What He Wrote

15. Arthur: “Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em”

16. Royal Blood - Come On Over

17. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?

18. Tommy: “I Love You”

19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Breathless

20. Radiohead - You And Whose Army?

21. Polly: “A Woman Of Substance”

22. PJ Harvey - This Is Love

23. Sons - From Peaky Blinders Series 3

24. Tommy: “You Can Change What You Do”

25. Queens Of The Stone Age - Burn The Witch

26. The Last Shadow Puppets - Bad Habits

27. David Bowie - Lazarus

CD2

1. Tommy: “Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours”

2. Savages - Adore

3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Mercy Seat

4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - I Wish

5. Ballad Of Polly Gray - From Peaky Blinders Series 4

6. Tommy: “I’m Not A Traitor To My Class”

7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - Devil Inside Me

8. Foals - Snake Oil

9. Polly: “It's In Our Gypsy Blood”

10. Radiohead - Pyramid Song

11. Laura Marling - A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

12. Ada: “So, Tommy Shelby, MP”

13. Black Sabbath - The Wizard

14. Anna Calvi - Papi Pacify

15. Joy Division - Atmosphere

16. Tommy: “You Need To Understand”

17. Anna Calvi - You’re Not God

18. Arthur: “There’s A Bentley Outside”

19. Jehnny Beth - I'm The Man

20. Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm

21. Tommy: “I Will Continue”

22. Richard Hawley - Ballad Of A Thin Man

Peaky Blinders: Series 1-5

