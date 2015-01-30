Geezer: Bar brawl was ‘unfortunate’

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has described his arrest following a bar brawl as an “unfortunate altercation.”

He wound up behind bars on Wednesday after an incident at the Corkscrew Saloon at Furnace Creek Ranch, Death Valley, California. A man was struck and a window smashed, according to official reports.

Inyo County Sheriff’s office released him after he’d been cited for misdemeanour assault, public intoxication and vandalism.

Butler says via Twitter: “Thanks for your messages and support following the unfortunate altercation that occurred.”

And he’s posted a picture of himself sitting in front of a ghostly figure and a bike, with the caption: “After that little distraction.”

The 65-year-old is expected to rejoin Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi to record their final album in the coming months. It’s not known whether Bill Ward will take part. Sabbath are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock Magazine, on sale now.