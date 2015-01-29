Sabbath's Butler arrested after bar brawl

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was arrested for his involvement in a bar brawl in Death Valley, California, yesterday.

Police were called to the Corkscrew Saloon at Furnace Creek Ranch after midnight on Wednesday, following an incident in which a person was struck and a window was broken.

Butler, 65, was put behind bars and processed under his full name of Terence Michael Butler.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office report: “Dispatch received a call regarding a verbal and physical altercation at the Corkscrew Saloon.

“It was determined that there had been an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Terence Michael Butler was arrested for misdemeanour assault, public intoxication and vandalism.

“Butler was booked into the Inyo County Jail and released after detox and citation.”

Neither Butler nor Black Sabbath have issued an official statement. The band are expected to record their final album this year and follow it with a farewell tour. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock Magazine, on sale now.