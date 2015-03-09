Black Rainbows stream Hawkdope

Black Rainbows have released a stream of their third album Hawkdope, the follow-up to 2013’s Holy Moon.

The band describe the album as “a perfect mix of Monster Magnet, Hawkwind and Fu Manchu; a psychedelic, lysergic storm of heavy space-rock.”

“I’m so happy with the Hawkdope album and can’t wait to get out on tour,” says the band’s Gabriele Fiori. “As you may have noticed from our past few EPs, we’re moving away from the stoner sound and getting equally into the older head bands and space rock vibes of Ladbroke Grove. I think this new record will be a hit with fans of both new and old music. Fry Your Mind!”

Hawkdope is released on March 14 on Heavy Psych Sounds Records on CD and three shades of vinyl: golden, limited violet and ultra limited yellow splatter multicolour. The album is available to pre-order now.

Black Rainbows Tour

Jun 4: Bristol - Star & Hounds Jun 5: Northampton - The Labour Club Jun 6: Oxford - The Wheatsheaf Jun 7: Basingstoke - The Sanctuary Jun 8: London - The Macbeth** **