Black Peaks announce new album All That Divides

Black Peaks have announced that their new album All That Divides will be released on October 5 through Rise Records/BMG.

Alongside the album reveal, the band released new single Home, following previously released Can't Sleep.

"We were writing the song against the backdrop of a lot of uncertainty with regards to personal and political identity," says vocalist Will Gardner about Home. "We were out on tour in Mainland Europe in mid-2016, during a period where we as British Citizens felt like decisions being made on behalf of our ‘Home’ did not represent us. There is a uneasy feeling of severance that happens when you are not physically at home during a time of transformation. Our feelings of disconnection and division from our country and it’s people, coupled with tour-fatigue and cabin fever, made for some of the most difficult times we have experienced, as a band, as friends, and as people."

"Lyrically at least, this album represents the fear of a future where freedom is restricted," says Will about All That Divides. "Over the last two years, we as a band have been incredibly lucky to have been able to travel across Europe and play our music. The fact this happened to take place during a period where various political changes, at home and abroad, made us focus a lot about the freedom and right to travel. We have seen people, families, relationships and countries divided by conflict and political upheaval, and our reaction to this is a core lyrical theme running through the album."

All That Divides is available to pre-order now.

Black Peaks have also announced a run of headline dates across the UK an Europe this October and November.

Oct 11: Belfast, Empire, UK

Oct 12: Dublin, Grand Social, EIRE

Oct 13: Newcastle, Cluny, UK

Oct 14: Glasgow, King Tuts, UK

Oct 16: Leeds, The Key Club, UK

Oct 17: Manchester, Academy 3, UK

Oct 18: Birmingham, Hare And Hounds, UK

Oct 19: London, Underworld, UK

Oct 20: Sheffield, The Plug, UK

Oct 21: Worthing, Forty Two, UK

Oct 23: Paris, Gibus, FR

Oct 24: Koln, MTC, DE

Oct 25: Hamburg, Molotow Sky Bar, DE

Oct 29: Munich, Kranhalle, DE

Oct 30: Vienna, Arena 3Raum Bar, AT

Oct 31: Zurich, Dynamo Werk 2, CH

Nov 1: Milan, Magnolia, IT

Nov 3: Barcelona, Razzmatazz 3, ES

Nov 4: Madrid, Moby Dick, ES