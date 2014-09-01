Black Moth Weave live video

Black Moth have released a live video for their track Tumbleweave from upcoming album Condemned To Hope.

It was shot at their recent show at London’s Barfly and comes ahead of the record’s launch on September 15 via New Heavy Sounds.

The cover was designed by artwork icon Roger Dean, who recently said: “In over 40 years it has been extremely rare for me to have heard the music before starting – it’s just the way of the world. Talking about ideas is what does it.”

Condemned To Hope is available to pre-order here. Leeds-based Black Moth head out on the road later this month with labelmates Limb confirmed as support.

Sep 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 27: Liverpool Kazimier

Sep 28: York Dutchess

Oct 01: London Underworld

Oct 02: Birmingham Asylum 2

Oct 03: Manchester Roadhouse

Oct 05: Glasgow The Attic

Oct 06: Sheffield Corporation