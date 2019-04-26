Black Metal Barbie is so fun and so trve – with a v!

Black metal is having a moment. With the release of the Lords of Chaos movie, it's brought more attention to the extreme music genre – and we're loving it!

This rekindled romance with all things dark and brutal has led to an exceptional piece of parody entertainment being unearthed from the deepest darkest corners of the internet: A commercial for Black Metal Barbie. And if Mattel don't catch on and release it we will be incredibly disappointed.

Just look at those tiny little Bathory shirts! So kvlt, so raw. Press her belly and she gutturals with the best of 'em. Check out the full video below: