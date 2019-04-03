Mayhem movie Lords Of Chaos set for home release

Jonas Åkerlund’s true-crime horror film about Norwegian band Mayhem is set for a home release later this year.

Lords Of Chaos launched in cinemas last week and tells the story of the group, from the band's inception in 1984 through to the murder of co-founder Øystein ‘Euronymous’ Aarseth at the hands of his friend, bandmate and Burzum founder Varg Vikernes.

Metal Hammer published an exclusive clip from the film last week, and it’s been confirmed that it’ll arrive on Blu-ray on July 22 via Arrow Video.

Åkerlund told Metal Hammer: “I wanted to make a movie that humanises these characters because all the documentaries and books that have come out depict monsters and demons.

“The truth is that they were young boys. But they were very driven. They started bands, they recorded, they started their own labels, they started record stores, they burned down churches and killed people: It’s a lot of work."

Åkerlund added: "They were not beaten up, they didn’t come from poor families, there was no real excuse for what they did.”

Lords of Chaos stars Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer, Sky Ferreira and Valter Skarsgård.

Find pre-order details below.