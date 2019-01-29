Black Label Society revisit Sonic Brew to mark its 20th anniversary

Black Label Society have announced that they’ll revisit their debut album later this year to mark its 20th anniversary

Sonic Brew: 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19 will be released on May 17 via eOne Music after the label gained the rights to the band’s entire back catalogue.

Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde says: “The original recording was mastered real hot. We went in and worked off of existing performances from the original album and made some improvements.”

The new version of the record will also feature two new tracks: a piano version of Spoke In The Wheel and an acoustic take of Black Pearl.

Wylde adds: “I wanted to re-choreograph this release to be more dance-tastic and more brutal than ever before!”

As a result of the new deal with eOne, the label will launch new versions of the band's albums over the next couple of years.

Scott Givens, senior vice president of rock music at eOne, says: “I’m delighted to expand our partnership with Zakk and Black Label Society to now include all his amazing earlier work."

Black Label Society released their latest studio album Grimmest Hits back in January last year. They’ll head back out on the road from March and have dates planned in South America, plus an appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 17.