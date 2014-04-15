Black Keys Unveil Title Track from New Album

The Black Keys have uploaded the title track of their new album to YouTube, and fans expecting that familiar high voltage rock'n'roll may be in for a surprise

The release of the Black Keys’ new album True Blue is less than a month away, but two tracks have already made an impact. Fever was uploaded to YouTube last month and has already been viewed nearly three million times, while the title track made its debut yesterday.

Fans hoping for some of the band’s hard-hitting blues’n’roll may be surprised by the new track, which is a melancholy slice of 3am soul. What do you think?