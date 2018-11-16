Black Friday: Save up to 48% on B&O and Sony headphones

The folks over at Amazon have kicked off their annual Black Friday celebrations early this year, with a shedload of offers on top headphones just announced.
Among the best deals are 46% off Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones. B&O's entry-level over-ear option, these ‘cans appear to have brought the same quality of the rest of the BeoPlay lineup to a much lower price point without succumbing to too many compromises.
There's also 48% off the Sony MDRZX310 Foldable Headphones. Able to deliver powerful bass and clear treble sounds, the MDR-ZX310 headphones have a slim folding design which is perfect for music lovers who enjoy strong beats and grooves while on-the-go. You can have any colour as long it’s metallic! Black, blue, red, or white.
You can also save on headphones by Sony, Samsung and more.
