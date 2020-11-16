Black Friday headphones deal: The killer Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds drop to only £169

We love a good set of noise-cancellers (particularly budget noise-cancelling headphones ) here at Louder, which is why we’re stoked to share with you a great deal we’ve just uncovered for the epic Sony WF-1000XM3s on Amazon. Ahead of this year’s Black Friday music deals you can save over 20% on these smart earbuds, bringing them down from £229 to just £169 . That’s £51 less than the usual asking price

The Sony WF-1000XM3s boast a long battery life, with Alexa functionality built in so you can access a range of services using just your voice while on the go. We haven’t seen them priced this low before, so now is the perfect time to dive in.

While there’s no shortage of decently-priced wireless noise-cancelling headphones around at the moment, we’ve always found the levels of quality on offer can vary wildly between brands. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are firmly located in the ‘good’ pile though, thanks to a number of neat features which are pretty rare at this price point.

For starters, the ambient noise rejection offered by the WF-1000XM3s is on a par with headphones far higher up the price spectrum, making these an ideal first set for anybody curious about the benefits of noise cancelling. The first time you use a pair, and experience the outside world being totally silenced, is a neat experience and means you can totally focus on the music or podcast you’re listening to.

These superb earphones last up to eight hours on a single charge and come with a dedicated charging case that can hold up to three more charges, so you’re unlikely to run out of juice any time soon, whether you’re on the or hitting it hard at the gym. Throw in Alexa functionality and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection and you’ve got a very nice package indeed, particularly at just £169.