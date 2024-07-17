The Black Crowes announce The Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

The Black Crowes have announced 22 new headline dates. The shows, cumulatively titled The Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise), will fill gaps in the band's schedule with Aerosmith, which extends into 2025.

The new dates begin on September 28 at the Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena in Ohio, on the day before the Black Crowes support Aerosmith 250 miles away in Cleveland, and finish on February 28 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, two days after the Aerosmith tour wraps up in Buffalo. Full dates below - new additions marked in bold.

Tickets for the new shows begin at 10am local time on July 19. The Black Crowes' latest album, Happiness Bastards was released in March.

Sep 23: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA*

Sep 26: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY*

Sep 28: Cincinnati Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena, OH

Sep 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH*

Oct 02: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC*

Oct 03: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Oct 05: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena, TN*

Oct 08: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC*

Oct 10: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA*

Oct 12: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

Oct 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO*

Oct 15: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, MS

Oct 17: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Oct 18: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, IN

Oct 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

Oct 31: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ*

Nov 01: Tucson AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol, AZ

Nov 03: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX*

Nov 06: Austin Moody Center, TX*

Nov 09: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX*

Nov 12: Tulsa BOK Center, OK*

Nov 14: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Nov 15: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE*

Nov 17: Albuquerque Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel, NM^

Nov 18: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Nov 21: Portland Moda Center,*

Nov 22: Wenatchee Town Toyota Center, WA

Nov 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT *

Nov 29: Wheatland Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA

Nov 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA*

Dec 03: Stateline Tahoe Blue Event Center, NV

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA*

Dec 06: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA*

Jan 02: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Jan 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Jan 07: Toronto ScotiaBank Arena, ON*

Jan 10: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Jan 11: Rama Casino Rama Resort, ON

Jan 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH*

Jan 16: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN*

Jan 18: Rockford Hard Rock Live Rockford, IL

Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL*

Jan 21: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Jan 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN*

Jan 24: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Jan 25: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO*

Feb 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL*

Feb 12: St Petersburg Duke Energy Center for the Arts, FL

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL*

Feb 15: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 17: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL*

Feb 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC*

Feb 22: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD

Feb 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY *

Feb 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY*

Feb 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

* = supporting Aerosmith

^ = ticket on-sale date tbc

Tickets for Aerosmith shows are on sale now.

(Image credit: The Black Crowes)