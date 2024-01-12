Southern rock icons the Black Crowes have released their first new material since 2009's Before the Frost...Until the Freeze album. New single Wanting And Waiting comes from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, the excellently-titled Happiness Bastards, which is the follow-up to 2010's acoustic collection Croweology.

Wanting And Waiting is also the first new material to emerge from the band since Chris and Rich Robinson reunited onstage at New York’s Bowery Ballroom in late 2019 – four years after breaking up – then announced they were reforming for a 45-date Shake Your Money Maker tour in the summer of 2020, a run of dates that was eventually scuppered by covid.

"Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock'n'roll," says frontman Chris Robertson. "Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that."

“This album is a continuation of our story as a band," adds brother Rich Robinson. "Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together."

The Nashville-based Joyce, who works with both country and rock acts, has previously produced the likes of Halestorm, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson, who makes a guest appearance on Happiness Bastards. Joyce is also a six-time winner of the Academy of Country Music's Producer Of The Year Award.

“Rich and I have been so busy hating each other that we forgot what it was like not to,” Chris Robinson told Classic Rock in late 2019. “But what a cool thing. You turn your back on something and walk away from it for years and years and years, and you come back with all these experiences and heartache and joy."

Tour dates in North America, the U.K., and Europe will be announced soon. The Black Crowes currently have two shows scheduled, at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV, next month.

Happiness Bastards is available to pre-order now.

Happiness Bastards tracklist

Bedside Manners

Rats And Clowns

Cross Your Fingers

Wanting And Waiting

Wilted Rose (ft. Lainey Wilson)

Dirty Cold Sun

Bleed It Dry

Flesh Wound

Follow The Moon

Kindred Friend