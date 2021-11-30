Black Country, New Road stream new single Concorde

London art rock septet Black Country, New Road have streamed their brand new single Concorde, which you can listen to below. it's taken from the band's upcoming album Ants From Up There which will be released through Ninja Tune on February 4.

“We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I've kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I'm ever part of for the rest of my life. And that's fine," enthuses bassist Tyler Hyde of the new album, which was recorded at Chale Abbey Studios, Isle Of Wight, across the summer with the band’s long-term live engineer Sergio Maschetzko.

Ants From Up There will be available on Deluxe 4LP box set, collector’s edition bronze 2LP [d2c only], limited edition blue 2LP, Standard black 2LP, deluxe 2CD, Standard CD, cassette and digital formats.

The band have previously streamed Bread Song.

Black Country, New Road have also announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour to accompany the album release. The septet will play:

Feb 08: London Camden Roundhouse, UK

Apr 06: Sheffield The Foundry, UK

Apr 07: Oxford O₂ Academy, Oxford, UK

April 09: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Apr 10: Belfast The Empire UK

Apr 11: Dublin Olympia, IRE

Apr 13: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Apr 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Apr 17: Bristol O₂ Academy, UK