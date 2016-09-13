Black Country Communion might not tour new album

Black Country Communion frontman Glenn Hughes says he isn’t sure whether the band will tour in support of their upcoming fourth album.

The supergroup are working on the follow-up to 2012’s Afterglow having agreed to reunite following their 2013 split. The new album is expected in 2017 and Hughes says he and guitarist Joe Bonamassa have been “inseparable” since beginning work on the music.

But as he has a busy schedule ahead with a full 12 months of touring lined up in support of his upcoming solo album Resonate, Hughes is not sure whether BCC will hit the road.

Hughes tells Classic Rock: “It’s due to be recorded in January and will come out in May, but I’m not worried that Resonate will get lost in the shuffle – not at all.

“It’s more than strong enough to stand up in its own right.

“I have no idea whether there will be a tour from BCC. There may well be a chance of that but at this point I’m not going to speculate as, being the mouthpiece of BCC, last time it was me that took a beating from the trolls when it didn’t happen.”

A war of words ensued between Hughes and Bonamassa when the guitarist refused to tour Afterglow, Hughes complaining publicly of “false promises” and “unresolved expectations” in the aftermath.

“There were no handbags – all that happened was that Joe and I wanted different things,” Hughes says, adding that besides regular bouts of encouragement from Kevin Shirley, the group’s producer, its eventual rebirth was inspired by an article in Billboard that saw Hughes voicing hope of reconciliation.

He adds: “A month later, Joe called me and suggested dinner. And sure enough we ended up discussing the idea of making an album that’s all killer, no filler. And we’ve been writing it – he left my house an hour ago.

“Joe and I have worked together on this forthcoming record more than any of the others. For the past week we’ve been inseparable.”

Hughes and Bonamassa are joined in BCC by keyboard player Derek Sherinan and drummer Jason Bonham.

Resonate – Hughes’ first solo record in eight years – is released via Frontiers Records on November 4.

He adds: “I’m so proud of Resonate and it certainly has legs – I’m going to spend a year touring it around the world. It’s looking like I will play three tours of America in 2017. I’m going everywhere.”

Hughes has a number of tour dates to come this year.

Sep 14: Buenos Aires Teatro Vorterix, Argentina

Sep 15: Curitiba Music Hall, Brazil

Sep 17: Limeira Bar da Montanha, Brazil

Sep 18: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Sep 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Sep 22: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Rival, Brazil

Sep 23: Florianopolis John Bull, Brazil

Sep 25: Providencia Teatro Nescafé de las Artes, Chile

Nov 08: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 09: Wolverhampton Wolfrun, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 12: Hard Rock Hell X, UK

Nov 14: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 19: Cambridge The Junction, UK

Nov 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 22: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Nov 23: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 25: Solothurn Kofmehl, Germany

Nov 26: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Nov 28: Ciampino Orion, Italy

Nov 29: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Dec 01: Oberhausen Turbinhalle, Germany

Dec 02: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Dec 04: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Dec 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 08: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Dec 10: Atarrabia Totem, Spain

Dec 11: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Dec 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Dec 14: Madrid Sala Vistalegre, Spain

