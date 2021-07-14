BJH's Time Honoured Ghosts to get expanded, remastered reissue

Barclay James Harvest's sixth studio album, 1975's Time Honoured Ghosts, will be reissued in remastered and expanded form by Esoteric Recordings on September 24,

Recorded in San Francisco between May and July of that year, Time Honoured Ghosts saw the band work with American producer Elliot Mazer at his studio in California, and features the European hit Titles alongside the likes of In My Life, Hymn For The Children and Jonathan.

This two disc edition of the album has been newly remastered from the recently discovered original stereo master tapes and also features a 1975 re-recording of Child Of The Universe (intended for an American single release but later shelved), and an NTSC/Region Free DVD with a 5.1 Surround Sound up-mix (derived from the stereo master tapes due to the loss of the original multi-track tapes) and the bonus visual feature of five promotional films shot in 1975 to accompany the album release.

The new reissue will feature an illustrated booklet with an essay from official BJH biographers Keith and Monika Damone, as well as a poster.

(Image credit: Polydor Records)

Barclay James Harvest: Time Honoured Ghosts



Disc One

1 In My Life

2 Sweet Jesus

3 Titles

4 Jonathan

5 Beyond the Grave

6 Song for You

7 Hymn for the Children

8 Moongirl

9 One Night

10 Child of the Universe (1975 remake for unreleased US single)

Disc Two

High Resolution 96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 Surround Sound up-mix and original re-mastered stereo mix

1 In My Life (5.1 Surround Sound up- mix)

2 Sweet Jesus (5.1 Surround Sound up-mix)

3 Titles (5.1 Surround Sound up-mix)

4 Jonathan (5.1 Surround Sound up- mix)

5 Beyond the Grave (5.1 Surround Sound up-mix)

6 Song for You (5.1 Surround Sound up-mix)

7 Hymn for the Children (5.1 Surround Sound up-mix)

8 Moongirl (5.1 Surround Sound up- mix)

9 One Night (5.1 Surround Sound up- mix)

Visual content

1 Jonathan (1975 promotional film)

2 Titles (1975 promotional film)

3 Moongirl (1975 promotional film)

4 One Night (1975 promotional film)

5 Beyond the Grave (1975 promotional film)