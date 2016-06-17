Biters launch The City Ain't The Same video

Biters have released a video for The City Ain’t The Same, taken from from their Electric Blood album. The album, which featured in Classic Rock’s and Metal Hammer’s Album Of The Year lists in 2015, was released last summer.

“Somewhere between the homeless people begging for change in front of million dollar condos and the rush of the post modern ironic subculture movement lies the inspiration for this track,” says Biters mainman Tuk Smith. “I’ve seen a lot of people come and go but I still play rock’n’roll.

“Sometimes, even in my own city, I feel like a stranger in a strange land.”

Biters are currently in tour in the US (dates below).

Biters Tour Dates

Jun 18: Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Jun 21: Club Lavela, Panama City Beach, FL

Jun 23: Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

Jun 24: Jannus Live, Saint Petersburg, FL

Jul 23: Burning Cow Music Festival, Sturgeon Bay, WI

Jul 28: Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

Jul 30: Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Hot New Band: Biters