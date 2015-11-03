Billy Sherwood releases The Citizen stream

Billy Sherwood has released a stream of The Citizen – the title track from his upcoming record.

The song features late Yes bassist Chris Squire, along with keyboardist Tony Kaye. The concept album about a soul reincarnated in various historical settings is out on Friday (November 6) via Frontiers Music and is available for pre-order.

Sherwood says of the track: “I think people need to listen to the album once, and then start again with the song The Citizen as it shows that the guy has already been there throughout history.”

Sherwood’s latest solo album includes guest appearances from a string of artists, including Alan Parsons, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Steve Hillage, Partrick Moraz, John Wesley, Jerry Goodman, Dixie Dregs, Colin Moulding, Geoff Downes, Jordan Rudess, Rick Wakeman and Jon Davison.

The Yes man launched a promo for his track No Man’s Land last month.

