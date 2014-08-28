Billy Idol reveals record and tour news

Billy Idol has released details of his upcoming album and announced a number of UK dates.

Idol will release his seventh record Kings & Queens Of The Underground on October 20 – his first album since 2006’s Christmas LP Happy Holidays.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive the single Can’t Break Me Down immediately. The single is also available to stream on Idol’s website. The iTunes version also comes with an exclusive bonus track.

The album comes out two weeks after Idol’s autobiography, Dancing With Myself.

Kings & Queens Of The Underground tracklist

Bitter Pill 2. Can’t Break Me Down 3. Save Me Now 4. One Breath Away 5. Postcards From The Past 6. Kings & Queens Of The Underground 7. Eyes Wide Shut 8. Ghosts In My Guitar 9. Nothing To Fear 10. Love And Glory 11. Whiskey And Pills

UK dates 2014