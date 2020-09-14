Billy Idol is on the next Miley Cyrus album

It’s fair to say that 2020 has thrown up a surprise or two, and not always in ways we’ve welcomed. But the revelation that Billy Idol will be joining pop star Miley Cyrus on her new album has rather tickled us.

Cyrus isn’t adverse to throwing musical curveballs – her reworking of Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like a Hole in the guise of futuristic pop princess Ashley O in Charlie Brooker’s genius Black Mirror series was quite something – and she’s recently gone on record to state that one song on her forthcoming album sounds like “if Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”

NME reports that during an interview with New Zealand’s The Edge radio, Cyrus doubled-down on this claim, saying, “You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record.”

We await this most unlikely-sounding collaboration with something approached bated breath.

In a tangential piece of Billy Idol-related news, why not feast your eyes and ears on former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, Converge drummer Ben Koller and pals covering Idol’s 1983 classic Rebel Yell? Lovely stuff.