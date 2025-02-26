Billy Idol has announced the release of Dream Into It, his first album since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground. The new album will arrive via Dark Horse Records on April 25 and features guest appearances from Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and The Kills and Dead Weather singer Alison Mosshart.

Idol has also released the first track from the album, Still Dancing, which is accompanied by a video from Steven Sebring, director of the Emmy-nominated documentary Patti Smith: Dream Of Life.

“Still Dancing is really a reflection of my whole journey,” says Idol. “From the punk rock period through to now. And I’m still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live. At the start of the song I’m recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends’ apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag.

"Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.

“As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I’ve been self-destructive. But what’s seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That’s been the greatest gift of all.”

Idol's It’s A Nice Day To… Tour Again! tour kicks off on April 30 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ, and reaches the UK and Europe in June. Full details and album tracklist below.

Billy Idol: Dream Into It tracklist

1. Dream Into It

2. 77 (featuring Avril Lavigne)

3. Too Much Fun

4. John Wayne (featuring Alison Mosshart)

5. Wildside (featuring Joan Jett)

6. People I Love

7. Gimme The Weight

8. I’m Your Hero

9. Still Dancing

Billy Idol: It’s A Nice Day To… Tour Again! tour

Apr 30: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ *

May 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX *

May 04: AustinMoody Center, TX *

May 07: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX *

May 09: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA *

May 10: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

May 13: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL *

May 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC *

May 17: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

May 20: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL *

May 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH *

May 23: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON *



Jun 18: Northeim Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Milton Keynes Forever Now Festival, UK

Jun 24: London Wembley Arena, UK†

Jun 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

Jun 29: Bonn Kunstrasen, Germany

Jul 02: Wiesbaden Brita-Arena, Germany

Jul 04: Klam Clam Rock, Austria

Jul 05: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria

Jul 08: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jul 09: Belgrade Kalemegdan Park, Serbia

Aug 16: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann, PA *

Aug 17: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY *

Aug 20: New York Madison Square Garden Arena, NY *

Aug 22: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD *

Aug 23: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA *

Aug 26: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheatre, ME *

Aug 28: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI *

Aug 30: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Aug 31: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, WI *

Sep 03: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

Sep 05: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT *

Sep 12: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA*

Sep 14: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA*

Sep 17: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA*

Sep 19: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA *

Sep 20: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA *

Sep 23: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA *

Sep 25: Los Angeles he Kia Forum, CA *

* with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

† with New Model Army

Tickets are on sale now.