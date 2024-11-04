Bill Nelson announces previously unreleased guitar instrumental album Studio Cadet

Be-Bop Deluxe and Red Noise founder Bill Nelson has announced that he will release an instrumental guitar album, Studio Cadet, through his own Sonoluxe label on December 6.

The previously unreleased 14-track archival album was recorded by the guitarist back in 2015

“Studio Cadet is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives," Nelson reveals. "Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape."

Studio Cadet will be available as a limited-edition CD with triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert, and simultaneous digital download.

Pre-order Studio Cadet.

(Image credit: Sonoluxe Records)

Bill Nelson: Studio Cadet

01) A Splendid View

02) Phantom Island

03) Crystal Springs

04) Barely There

05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus

06) An Interval

07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts

08) Deep Sky

09) Space Age Dreamer

10) Slow Smoulder

11) Sunglasses After Dark

12) My Giddy Levitation

13) I Saw You In A Sailplane

14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars