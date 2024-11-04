Bill Nelson announces previously unreleased guitar instrumental album Studio Cadet

Be-Bop Deluxe and Red Noise founder Bill Nelson has announced that he will release an instrumental guitar album, Studio Cadet, through his own Sonoluxe label on December 6.
The previously unreleased 14-track archival album was recorded by the guitarist back in 2015
“Studio Cadet is one of several previously unreleased albums tucked away in my archives," Nelson reveals. "Recorded in 2015, it contains 14 guitar-based instrumental tracks. The atmosphere is relaxed and sometimes dreamy. A gleaming guitar melodic soundscape."
Studio Cadet will be available as a limited-edition CD with triple-fold digi-sleeve with a four-page booklet insert, and simultaneous digital download.
Bill Nelson: Studio Cadet
01) A Splendid View
02) Phantom Island
03) Crystal Springs
04) Barely There
05) The Ecstatic Transfiguration Of The Great Northern Twang Magus
06) An Interval
07) Dance Of The Anti-Gravity Enthusiasts
08) Deep Sky
09) Space Age Dreamer
10) Slow Smoulder
11) Sunglasses After Dark
12) My Giddy Levitation
13) I Saw You In A Sailplane
14) Night Boats Pass Beneath The Stars