Bill Bailey to release Limboland on DVD

Limboland, hailed as “one of [Bill] Bailey’s best shows for years", will be released on DVD and digital download by UPHE Content Group on November 26.

The show, which looked at the gap between how we imagine our lives to be and how they really are, saw Bailey take Limboland across the UK including a sell-out run in London's West End, as well as taking in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Limboland was recorded at Bailey's homecoming performance at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Bailey's latest show, Larks In Transit, will be at Wyndham’s Theatre from Monday 3 December 2018 to Saturday 5 January 2019.