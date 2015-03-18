Bill Bailey set for London residency

Bill Bailey has announced a 22-date London West End residency starting in December.

The comedian and prog stalwart’s Limboland show will run at The Vaudeville Theatre, the Strand, from December 14 to January 10, excluding December 17, 21, 24 and 25 and January 1 and 4.

Bailey says the show’s subject is “the gap between how we imagine our lives to be and how they really are.” It includes stories about his travels around the world, including a disastrous trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights and other experiences that demonstrate how the world “doesn’t match up to our expectations.”

Musical elements include Bailey’s take on the classic protest song, a country ballad played on a Bible, and a “fabulously downbeat” version of Happy Birthday.

It will be Bailey’s fourth foray into the West End, following the success of previous shows Part Troll, Tinselworm and Dandelion Mind. The residency follows the national Limboland tour, which kicks off in Plymouth on October 9.

Tickets for the London residency go on sale from 9am on Friday (March 20) via Bailey’s website.

Oct 09: Plymouth Pavilions

Oct 10: Plymouth Pavilions

Oct 12: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 13: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 14: Reading Hexagon Theatre

Oct 15: Reading Hexagon Theatre

Oct 16: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 17: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 19: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 20: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 21: Glasgow SECC

Oct 22: Glasgow SECC

Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Oct 24: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Oct 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 29: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 30: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 31: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 02: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Nov 03: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Nov 04: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 05: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 07: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 09: Hull City Hall

Nov 10: Hull City Hall

Nov 11: Scarborough The Spa

Nov 12: Scarborough The Spa

Nov 13: Preston Guild Hall

Nov 14: Preston Guild Hall

Nov 16: Guildford G Live

Nov 17: Guildford G Live

Nov 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 19: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 20: Watford Colosseum

Nov 21: Watford Colosseum

Nov 23: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 24: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 28: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 29: Newcastle City Hall

Nov 30: Edinburgh Playhouse

Dec 03: Brighton Centre

Dec 04: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 05: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 06: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 08: London Hammersmith Apollo

Dec 09: London Hammersmith Apollo

Dec 14: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 15: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 16: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 18: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 19: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 20: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 22: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 23: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 26: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 27: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 28: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 29: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 30: London Vaudeville Theatre

Dec 31: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 02: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 03: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 05: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 06: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 07: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 08: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 09: London Vaudeville Theatre

Jan 10: London Vaudeville Theatre