Bill Bailey set for London residency

Bill Bailey has announced a 22-date London West End residency starting in December.
The comedian and prog stalwart’s Limboland show will run at The Vaudeville Theatre, the Strand, from December 14 to January 10, excluding December 17, 21, 24 and 25 and January 1 and 4.
Bailey says the show’s subject is “the gap between how we imagine our lives to be and how they really are.” It includes stories about his travels around the world, including a disastrous trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights and other experiences that demonstrate how the world “doesn’t match up to our expectations.”
Musical elements include Bailey’s take on the classic protest song, a country ballad played on a Bible, and a “fabulously downbeat” version of Happy Birthday.
It will be Bailey’s fourth foray into the West End, following the success of previous shows Part Troll, Tinselworm and Dandelion Mind. The residency follows the national Limboland tour, which kicks off in Plymouth on October 9.
Tickets for the London residency go on sale from 9am on Friday (March 20) via Bailey’s website.
Limboland UK dates
Oct 09: Plymouth Pavilions
Oct 10: Plymouth Pavilions
Oct 12: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Oct 13: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Oct 14: Reading Hexagon Theatre
Oct 15: Reading Hexagon Theatre
Oct 16: Sheffield City Hall
Oct 17: Sheffield City Hall
Oct 19: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 20: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 21: Glasgow SECC
Oct 22: Glasgow SECC
Oct 23: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Oct 24: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Oct 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Oct 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 29: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 30: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 31: Manchester O2 Apollo
Nov 02: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Nov 03: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Nov 04: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Nov 05: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Nov 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 07: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 09: Hull City Hall
Nov 10: Hull City Hall
Nov 11: Scarborough The Spa
Nov 12: Scarborough The Spa
Nov 13: Preston Guild Hall
Nov 14: Preston Guild Hall
Nov 16: Guildford G Live
Nov 17: Guildford G Live
Nov 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Nov 19: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Nov 20: Watford Colosseum
Nov 21: Watford Colosseum
Nov 23: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Nov 24: Halifax Victoria Theatre
Nov 28: Newcastle City Hall
Nov 29: Newcastle City Hall
Nov 30: Edinburgh Playhouse
Dec 03: Brighton Centre
Dec 04: Portsmouth Guildhall
Dec 05: Portsmouth Guildhall
Dec 06: Bournemouth BIC
Dec 08: London Hammersmith Apollo
Dec 09: London Hammersmith Apollo
Dec 14: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 15: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 16: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 18: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 19: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 20: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 22: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 23: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 26: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 27: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 28: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 29: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 30: London Vaudeville Theatre
Dec 31: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 02: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 03: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 05: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 06: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 07: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 08: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 09: London Vaudeville Theatre
Jan 10: London Vaudeville Theatre