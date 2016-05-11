Big Big Train Guest On Tonight's Prog Magazine Show

Tonight you get the chance to hear a load of brand new Big Big Train music from the band’s excellent new album Folklore. David and Greg will, be chatting with Philip about the new album, as well as Winkie the war hero pigeon, Patrick Moore, why the term pastoral makes them furrow their brows and why you shouldn’t hold your breath for some live shows!!

As well as Big Big Train there’s also going to be music from Tool, Kate Bush, Ihsahn, Jump, The Nice, Tiles, Radiohead and loads more…

