Biffy Clyro announce intimate 'A Celebration Of Beginnings' UK dates, playing their first three albums in full

Scottish rock heroes Biffy Clyro have announced a series of UK dates honouring their first three albums - 2002 debut Blackened Sky, 2003 follow-up The Vertigo Of Bliss and 2004's Infinity Land. The concerts, which will take the form of three dates at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and another three at the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, all in October, will see the trio play one of the albums in full at each show, alongside a bonus mini-set of hits.

A press release accompanying the band's announcement describes the shows, titled A Celebration Of Beginnings, as a way to "reward hardcore fans who have been with the band throughout their journey to date", with the gigs serving as some of Biffy's most intimate in years.

See the full list of all six A Celebration Of Beginnings shows below, alongside which album is being played in full on each date. Presale tickets will be available to fans signed up to the band's Team Biffy newsletter from 10.00am GMT on Tuesday March 12. General sale tickets will be released at 10.00am GMT on Friday March 15.

Biffy's most recent full-length album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, was released in 2021 to critical acclaim. Its similarly acclaimed companion album, A Celebration Of Endings, was released the previous year.

October 20: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (Blackened Sky)

October 21: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (Vertigo of Bliss)

October 22: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (Infinity Land)

October 24: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (Blackened Sky)

October 25: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (Vertigo Of Bliss)

October 26: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (Infinity Land)