BFMV's Matt wrote Broken with help from wife

Bullet For My Valentine have made their track Broken available to stream.

The song is taken from new album Venom, which was released last week.

Frontman Matt Tuck says: “This song was last to be tracked at Metropolis. It was the end of a long session and I needed lyrics for this final song. I was a little burnt out by this point, so I was struggling somewhat to come up with a concept.

“That night I was having a heart to heart with my wife about writing lyrics and how it seemed and felt like, to write great meaningful lyrics, the writer usually needs to be tortured, scared or broken in some way for it all to make sense. So she said ‘Why not write about that?’

“Immediately, the concept was there - so I started writing about being burned out and having nothing left to say, and how it felt like I needed to be broken to write great lyrics. It was kind of a “light bulb” moment, as the content was there all the time - I just need to see it. It came out amazing and is gonna be a fan favourite for sure.”

They previously issued streams of Playing God and You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War) and released a video for Army Of Noise.

BFMV are currently on a North American tour with Slipknot and Lamb Of God, and return to the UK in September.