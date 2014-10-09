BFMV have 11 songs in the bag

Bullet For My Valentine have written 11 songs for their next album, according to frontman Matt Tuck.

The Welsh rockers previously said they were working on “heavier, more aggressive” tunes for their fifth record and follow-up to last year’s Temper Temper.

Now Tuck has revealed that recording sessions will begin within weeks.

He says via Facebook: “Eleven songs in, folks. Should be ready to start album five in the next month or so. It’s an absolute monster so far.”

BFMV released a new track, Raising Hell, last November.