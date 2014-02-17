New Bullet Album Is 'Aggressive, Edgier'

Bullet For My Valentine have wasted no time in recording a follow-up to last year’s ill-received Temper Temper.

With the band seemingly going in a much heavier direction for album number five, Matt and Moose have revealed that a batch of songs are already completed and are following in the footsteps of recent single, Raising Hell.

“We’ve done five songs so far, and they’re sounding very good,” says Matt. “I don’t know how to explain it, really… It’s definitely more aggressive, edgier. It’s definitely stepping back into the heavier side of what we’ve done in the past. And I don’t mean that as in, like, a screaming way… just aggressive music, you know.

“When we’re in the dressing room just writing, just playing guitar, a riff will come out and we’ll be, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Let’s continue that.’ So we’ll record a little bit of it. It’s very natural. As soon as we get, like, two songs kind of finished, like we did with Raising Hell and the other five, the wheels are set in motion; it becomes obvious where we need to go.”

Bullet For My Valentine - Raising Hell

On the less-than positive reaction that greeted their last album, Matt adds:

“I wouldn’t change that record for anything, really. That’s the record we wanted to make, and that’s what we should be doing; we should be doing what we want, and we shouldn’t be trying to please anyone else. If the next album we write doesn’t get well received for whatever reason, then it’s, like… you can’t do things for other people. We’ve gotta do it for ourselves, and that’s the only way we can stay true as a band. I think a rule that we’ve always stuck by since Day One was we do it our way and we do it what we wanna do or we don’t do it at all. I think someone else fucking up your career is not acceptable. So if we fuck it up, at least you can sleep at night, you know what I mean? So we’re extremely happy with it, and here we are today still rocking big venues around the world. So we [must be doing] something right, you know?!”

Bullet For My Valentine - The Bigger, The Better