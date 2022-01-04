Betty White once performed a metal version of the Golden Girls theme tune and it's just about the best thing ever

Betty White, the actress and comedian who sadly passed away on December 31, 2021, was a woman who famously knew how to have a good laugh. A great example of her infectious humour was in 2010, when she appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform a rendition of The Golden Girls theme tune – which she starred in as Rose Nylund from 1985 until 1992.

Of course, it was no ordinary cover. White, who was 88 years of age at the time, hilariously surprised audiences when she tackled the theme song with a metal AF twist. While wearing a ski mask over her face, White ferociously growled the number while actors aggressively moshed around her. That's our kind of old lady.

The skit, which was aired the weekend of Mother's Day, featured a comedic glut of actors including Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph and more.

Starting off with the cast performing a tame version of the track, White soon stops the performance while declaring that she'd like to perform her own preferred version instead, before signing off with the statement: "Happy Mother's Day, motherfuckers!".

At the end, she even appears out of breath, which to be honest, isn't surprising, considering she just spent the last few minutes spanking her associates, making naughty hand gestures and smashing people with a baseball bat in a moment of blood-thirsty metal chaos. Rest in Power, Betty.

Watch the clip below: