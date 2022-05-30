Best Memorial Day deals on Marshall speakers: Top deals on Marshall's range

We’ve spotted some amazing deals on Marshall’s range of speakers this Memorial Day - from the Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker to the portable Marshall Emberton

Best Memorial Day Marshall speakers deals
It’s Memorial Day in the US – and that means many online retailers are holding sales on a whole range of items. While Amazon don’t have a dedicated Memorial Day sale, they have decided to reduce the price on some of their stock of Marshall speakers, including the popular Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker. The price has been knocked down from $379.99 to $299.99 – a saving of $80 (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, the team at Walmart have slashed the price on the small but powerful Marshall Emberton speaker, taking it down from $321 to $232 (opens in new tab) – that’s $88 off.

Below, you’ll find a number of deals on Marshall speakers – and if you’re looking for more, then take a look at our guides to the loudest Bluetooth speakers, the best cheap Bluetooth speakers, and the best speakers for home use.

Marshall Stanmore II: Was $379.99 now $299.99 (opens in new tab)
Marshall’s big and bold Stanmore II is a great choice if you’re looking for a substantial-sounding speaker for your home. Iconic looks coupled with a classic Marshall sound. Get this deal at Amazon.

Marshall Emberton: Was $321 now $232 (opens in new tab)
Walmart have knocked down the price on the Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker – the audio giant’s top-selling speaker. A great option for outdoor listening thanks to its 20 hours of battery life.

Marshall Acton II: Was $279.99, now $225.99 (opens in new tab)
Marshall’s range of speakers have been a big draw for rock fans thanks to their classic design and great sound - and this is a sweet deal over at Amazon on the Acton II Bluetooth speaker. It has a wireless range of up to 30ft so you can stream your favourite sounds directly to it.

Marshall Uxbridge: Was $219.99, now $179.99 (opens in new tab)
There’s a neat $40 saving on the Marshall Uxbridge speaker in black with Amazon Alexa over at Best Buy right now. It connects easily to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled via voice as well as by easy-touch buttons on the speaker. 

Marshall Kilburn II: Was $299.99, now $279.99 (opens in new tab)
Amazon have knocked $20 off the price of the smart Marshall Kilburn II portable speaker. A single charge nets you 20 hours of music and it’s loud - perfect for summer parties.

