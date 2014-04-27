Bernie Tormé releases new track and announces tour

Electric Gypsy Bernie Tormé, former guitarist for Ian Gillan and Ozzy Osbourne, has released a track from his PledgeMusic-funded new album.

The new track, Crash ‘N’ Burn, is available now to all those who’ve pledged money to fund Bernie’s new album. The album is the latest in a series of successful PledgeMusic campaigns, from the likes of Slash, Ginger Wildheart, Katatonia and The Hold Steady.

With 92 days to go, the campaign is 254% funded, but fans can still dip into their wallets to claim a series of rewards: £25 gets you a signed double CD, £100 gets you the opportunity to jam with the band at a forthcoming live show, while the extremely deep-of-pocket can fork over £66,000 for the 1964 Lake Placid Blue Stratocaster given to the guitarist by Ozzy Osbourne days after the death of Randy Rhodes. You’ll be doing some good at the sometime: 10% of all pledges will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

The guitarist says, ““I hope you become part of this album and pledge, and if so I thank you for your generosity and for your continued support over so many years - and thank you from my heart for enabling me to do the thing I love most, to make music for you”.

Below is the PledgeMusic video for Bernie’s campaign.[](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCP30J0cwLk)

Bernie hits the road in October

15th Oct, Leamington Spa, Zephyr Lounge

16th Oct, Wolverhampton, Robin 2

17th Oct, York, Fibbers

18th Oct, Great Yarmouth, Legends of Rock – The Originals

22nd Oct, Brighton, The Albert

24th Oct, Dorchester, Corn Exchange

29th Oct, London, Borderline

30th Oct, Manchester, Academy 3

31st Oct, Kinross, Backstage

01st Nov, Newcastle, The Cluny

13th Nov, Troon, South Beach Sessions

14th Nov, Aberdeen, The Moorings

15th Nov, Edinburgh, Bannermans