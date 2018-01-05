Ben Weinman reflects on end of The Dillinger Escape Plan

The Dillinger Escape Plan brought the curtain down on their career with a final show at New York’s Terminal 5 on December 29.

It marked the end of a 20-year career which saw the band release six albums to widespread critical acclaim.

And in an Instagram post, guitarist Ben Weinman has reflected on the end of the group and says it’s something he’s going to miss.

Weinman says: “The amygdala is a tiny, almond shaped structure deep inside the emotional part of your brain. It is visceral and autonomous. Nature gave it to us for survival in a time when well thought out decisions would often have deadly consequences.

“Playing in The Dillinger Escape Plan would often put me in an extended state of fight or flight which enabled me to react almost exclusively on emotional impulse.

“The speed and intensity of our music and live shows were a catalyst for pure free expression with very little opportunity to reflect on my other daily stresses or even feel pain or fear.

“Thanks to all the people out there who contributed to allowing me this periodic meditation for the past 20 years. I will certainly miss this.”

In September last year, the band scooped the Outstanding Contribution To Music prize at the Association Of Independent Music Awards.

