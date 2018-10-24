Ben Stiller reforms his teenage punk band and releases first song in 36 years

Earlier this year, American actor and director Ben Stiller announced that his teenage punk band, Capital Punishment, would be getting back together after more than three decades apart. Now, they've just unveiled the band's first song in 36 years.

The track, called Confusion, is a remake of one of the band's earliest tracks, and is taken from upcoming EP This Is Capital Punishment. Originally appearing on the band's 1982 debut, Roadkill – now a collector's item which fetches almost $300 on Discogs – the remake amps up the synths and angular guitars, before exploding into a spiky post-punk workout.

On revisiting the band, Stiller told Rolling Stone: "It’s just such an enjoyable, funny thing to me that this is happened.

"It’s just like the last thing in the world I ever thought would happen, so the unexpected nature of it is really fun. And also the best part about it is, us as friends, you know, being able to get together and play together again, and just reconnect is really, by far, the best part of it."

Along with Stiller, Capital Punishment is made up of justice of the Supreme Court of Arizona Peter Swann, Czech literature professor Peter Zusi and documentarian Kriss Roebling.

On the sessions, Roebling says: "Nobody was told exactly what to do for their parts, so each member’s contribution had a marked effect on the direction the songs took, and what ultimately they developed into."

This Is Capital Punishment will be released on November 23 via Captured tracks. A reissued version of Roadkill is available via Captured Tracks now.