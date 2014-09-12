Bellum showcase killer track

Bellum have launched a promo for the track Kill The Man.

It’s lifted from the album of the same name, which is due out on November 7.

The band features former DevilDriver members Evan Pitts and Jonathan Miller, who are joined in the lineup by ex Built On Decay duo Alex Chantes and Andy Villasenor.

Pitts left DevilDriver in 2004 and after quitting the band seven years later, Miller says he was eager to hook up with his old bandmate once again.

Miller tells Metal Assault: “This project was something that was almost 10 years in the making and it was a nice change for me to get back together with Evan because he wrote the first DevilDriver record and started the band with Dez Fafara.

“It’s pretty cool that we’re getting a second shot at this.”