Behemoth blown away by witch trial town

Behemoth drummer Inferno says the band enjoyed their “weird” visit to Salem, Massachusetts – scene of the infamous Salem Witch Trials in 1692.

The 15-month drama saw over 350 people accused of witchcraft and resulted in the execution of 20, while another five died in prison. It’s regarded as one history’s most extreme examples of mass hysteria.

Inferno – real name Zbigniew Prominski – tells Metal Wani: “Salem was an interesting place. The women look weird there, like real witches.

“They have their own fashion. ‘What the fuck is this?’ Every single woman looks exactly the same, like they’re witches. I really enjoyed it. There was a nice atmosphere; something weird in the air.”

Behemoth are touring the US in support of last year’s release The Satanist, and hope to perform it in full on the road.

“We’re going to try to make a tour of the whole album plus extra songs,” the drummer says, adding that there are currently no plans to start recording a follow-up. “We’re booked till the end of the year and we have summer festivals next year.”

But he adds of the positive response to their 10th title, which won them Metal Hammer’s Album Of The Year award: “It’s a motivation for us to work harder and make more good music.”

Asked what he sees during Behemoth’s spectacular stage show, Inferno replies: “From my place I can’t see anything – the lights, the cymbals. If the crowd scream a lot I can hear it, and you find more power to play.”

Frontman Nergal last week discussed his plans for a “primitive,” acoustic-based solo project.