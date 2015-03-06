Nergal working on ‘primitive’ project

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski has revealed he’s working on a solo acoustic project.

And it’s currently more important to him than following up his main band’s 2014 album The Satanist.

Nergal tells the Broward Palm Beach New Times: “I’m actually working on a project now, but I don’t want to let too much out about it yet – very stripped down and simple. The most primitive, acoustic-based stuff. That’s what I’m really into.”

He adds: “I’m always creating. I do stuff on the side and some of it’s not suitable for Behemoth. I’ve got some other projects that will eventually see the light of day. Or not!”

The Polish outfit are currently touring the US in support of The Satanist. But Nergal says: “I’m not really counting on my future further than the touring cycle these days.

“We’re going to surprise people with some amazing projects in the coming months, but there’s no new record in sight, to be honest. I don’t know even when or where we’ll start working on it – it’s in the last position on my list of priorities.”

He reflects: “The Satanist gave us a foundation to go pretty much anywhere. It’s a very universal record, I’d say. We could go a little more rock-oriented, or we could go even more extreme. We have a lot of options that we can allow to develop, but it’s just too soon to talk about it now.”

In an excerpt from his autobiography revealed earlier this week, Nergal told how he’d stopped himself from crying when he was diagnosed with leukaemia until his doctor left the room.