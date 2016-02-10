Nergal working on 'blues, country and folk' album

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says he’s putting the finishing touches to a “blues, country and folk” album.

The vocalist is working on the record for a side-project and hopes to complete studio work ahead of a September release.

He tells Spark TV: “For Behemoth not so much, I’m just jamming stuff. I got this other band going now and I wanna wrap up the record in March and maybe have it out in September this year.

“It’s not metal, it’s blues, country and folk. It’s very new for me, I’m singing also. I need to get it out of my system. It’s a different approach but it’s very dark.”

Behemoth are on a European tour in which they’re playing latest album The Satanist in full. And Darksi says the move is different to bands who play older records in full for reasons of nostalgia.

He adds: “I’m looking around and seeing all these bands doing this nostalgia thing. In some cases it makes sense. I saw Slayer doing Reign In Blood and it was amazing. I would love to see Metallica doing Master Of Puppets or AC/DC doing Back In Black for instance. But then some other bands…I don’t know.

“I’m happy that we’re doing the full record of the most recent album, not one that we recorded 15 years ago. It talks about where we are now in our career. This is the peak of our career and we should be fucking doing it now.”

Darski previously said tie follow-up to The Satanist could arrive in 2017.

