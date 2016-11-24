Beatles top most valuable vinyl list

Records by artists including the Beatles, Sex Pistols, Queen and Led Zeppelin feature in a new list charting the most sought after vinyl.

The top 20 most valuable records have been recorded by website LoveAntiques.com and vinyl specialist Phil Barton for the Daily Record.

The Beatles’ White Album tops the most valuable record list, with a rare copy of the album owned by drummer Ringo Starr selling at auction for $790,000 last year.

A one-sided acetate of the Beatles 1963 single Love Me Do is worth £80,500 – as there’s only one known pressing – while some versions of their debut album Please Please Me valued at up to £7500.

Other vinyl in the list includes Jean-Michel Jarre’s 1983 album Music For Supermarkets, which has a price tag of between £10,000-£30,000. Jarre made only a single copy of the record available before destroying the master tapes.

A pressing of Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen which was released before they were kicked off the A&M label is worth an estimated £12,000, while a special edition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody backed with I’m In Love With My Car created for an EMI company event is valued at £5000.

A pressing of Led Zeppelin’s self-titled 1969 debut album with the band’s name in turquoise can fetch up to £3000.

LoveAntiques.com’s managing director Will Thomas says: “Vinyl is so on trend right now and highly collectible, so it doesn’t surprise me that some command seriously high prices.

“It’s clear the vinyl records that are worth the most are the ones which have been owned by a celebrity or were made in limited numbers, as with most things, the rarer the item is the more valuable it is.”

See the Daily Record for the full list.

