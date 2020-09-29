Beabadoobee's new single How Was Your Day? is the best song the 90s never had

Just two weeks after dropping her last single Worth It, alt-pop breakthrough artist Beabadoobee has released a video for How Was Your Day?, a track from upcoming debut Fake It Flowers. In a return to the lo-fi, DIY aesthetics of her earlier music, How Was Your Day? Was recorded on a four-track cassette recorder in Beabadoobee's – real name Beatrice Laus – boyfriend's garden at the start of lockdown.

Speaking on the track, Bea said, “How Was Your Day is a track that explores all the relationships I neglected when I was away from home.

"I wanted to emphasise the rawness of the lyrics with the song sonically which is why I recorded it on a four-track with all the little mistakes and vocal wobbles included. I wanted the music video to feel nostalgic to me, to include all the people I cared about, it took me back to the time I first started making music.”

The song itself is fuzzy and authentic-feeling, with acoustic guitar and shy vocals that move away from the slightly heavier, more angsty bedroom pop rock she’s released previously. The accompanying video captures that movie-soundtrack feeling, with fuzzy shots of Bea at home, at the park, hanging out with her friends, and on the train. The lyrics are sweet and straightforward, sung gently with feeling: ''Cause I miss all the fuck ups we've had/’cause even then you're the best that I've had'.

Fake It Flowers, Beabadoobee’s debut album, will be released via Dirty Hit on October 16th. At just 20 years old, she’s already amassed a huge following, with a handful of EPs and songs that have been streamed millions of times by her dedicated fans. She’ll be embarking on a headline tour across the UK in 2021 to celebrate the release of her debut if all goes well.