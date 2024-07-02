“I love this song so much!” Beabadoobee visits Japan for the video for Ever Seen, single three from her forthcoming This Is How Tomorrow Moves album

Beabadoobee has released a third single from her forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced third album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The video for Ever Seen was filmed by the singer/songwriter and her partner Jake Erland in Japan, with scenes shot in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, and other locations. The London-based musician turned 24 while visiting Japan last month.

The single follows on from the release of Take A Bite and Coming Home, the first two singles previewing This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which is set for release on August 16 on Dirty Hit.

Posting about the single/video on Instagram, Beabadoobe writes "i love this song so much!!" and describes the video as "my favourite so far".

Watch the video below:

beabadoobee - Ever Seen (Official) - YouTube Watch On

A post shared by beabadoobee (@radvxz) A photo posted by on

The singer has promised that she'll be releasing one more single before the album drops next month.



Beabadoobee will play London's All Points East festival on Sunday August 18, two days after the album release, with Mitski, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks and more. She will play a headline tour of North America in September, and her biggest-ever UK headline tour in November.



The singer says that her new record, described as “in parts a love letter to her younger self and all that she’s been through”, has “helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at”, adding, “I guess it’s about becoming a woman.”

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she says. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”