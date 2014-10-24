Battle Beast detail Unholy Savior

Classic metallers Battle Beast have confirmed details of their third album.

The Finnish group will unveil Unholy Savior on January 12 via Nuclear Blast.

Formed in 2008 in Helsinki by guitarists Anton Kabanen and Juuso Soino and drummer Pyry Vikki, the project is the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled album.

Kabanen sees Unholy Savior as a step forward for himself and the group, and he says the album’s theme continues his fascination with manga series Berserk.

He says: “I thirst to go further as a human being and the music on this album represents a part of the ongoing spiritual journey – that’s what I tend to I call it – which is my road onward. Music-wise the songs have been expanded to a wider area as an effort to call out emotions close to those I myself had during the times of birth of these songs.”

“Like always, I wrote songs about the series Berserk, as well, and the reason behind writing songs about that particular series is that I can strongly relate to that, especially to certain characters and to their way of thinking and feeling.”

Battle Beast will join Sabaton for a 6-week European tour in the new year, which includes a stop at London’s HMV Forum on January 12.

Unholy Savior tracklist