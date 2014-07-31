Basement emerge from the darkness

English melodic hardcore outfit Basement have returned after a two-year hiatus with an EP titled Further Sky.

The three-track recording is available to buy, but the band have also made the full EP available to stream via YouTube.

The recording contains two new tracks Summer’s Colour and Jet, while the band have also included a cover of Suede’s 1993 hit Animal Nitrate.

In a statement to accompany the release, the group says: Earlier this year, we spent a weekend recording at Livingston Studio 1 in North London. It was an incredible experience to work in such a prestigious location and one we feel privileged to have shared together.

“Writing this record, we had to adapt to writing and practicing while spread out across the globe and the two new original songs on Further Sky are the outcome of this interesting process.”

Further Sky is the band’s first release since 2012 album Colourmeinkindness and the group are currently on tour in Australia.