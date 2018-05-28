Baroness are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

Savannah sludgelords Baroness will be performing at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy.

The band who brought us the progressive-metal masterpiece Purple are bringing the riffs to the Indigo at the O2, London, on June 11, alongside recently announced Myrkur, Meshuggah and Carpenter Brut.

Speaking about Baroness' upcoming set, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade says "Not content with putting out some of the 21st century’s finest albums, Baroness also know how to put on one hell of a rock show. Expect big riffs, bigger hooks and a lot of heart when they join one of our most stacked Golden Gods bills ever – and we’re not done yet!"

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and will host the biggest names in heavy music.

If you want to join in the action, tickets are available now! Get 'em while you can!

The headline band and other special guests will be announced very soon!